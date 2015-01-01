|
Citation
dos Santos ALM, Komatsu AV, Bazon MR. Gerais Rev. Interinstit. Psicol. 2020; 13(2): e14859.
Vernacular Title
Aspectos de Personalidade em Adolescentes Infratores Violentos e Não Violentos segundo Inventário de Jesness: Um Estudo Comparativo
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
Criminological research highlights variables related to personality aspects as the best predictors of persistent criminal behavior. This study aimed to verify if violent and non-violent adolescent offenders show different personality patterns, evaluated by the Brazilian version of the Jesness Inventory. 129 male adolescents in conflict with the law, aged 15 to 18 years, with a history of 3 offense records on average, were divided between those who had committed violent crimes (GV = 88) and those who had not (GNV = 41). The groups were compared in the 13 scales of the Inventory. The results indicated significant differences between GV and GNV in 6 of the 13 scales. Regarding the interpretation of the instrument and its scales, GV scored in a worse direction than GNV. The scales that differentiate the groups are related to psychological functioning that refers to problems of impulse control, anger/negative feelings management and hostile/aggressive attitudes.
