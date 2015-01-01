Abstract

Criminological research highlights variables related to personality aspects as the best predictors of persistent criminal behavior. This study aimed to verify if violent and non-violent adolescent offenders show different personality patterns, evaluated by the Brazilian version of the Jesness Inventory. 129 male adolescents in conflict with the law, aged 15 to 18 years, with a history of 3 offense records on average, were divided between those who had committed violent crimes (GV = 88) and those who had not (GNV = 41). The groups were compared in the 13 scales of the Inventory. The results indicated significant differences between GV and GNV in 6 of the 13 scales. Regarding the interpretation of the instrument and its scales, GV scored in a worse direction than GNV. The scales that differentiate the groups are related to psychological functioning that refers to problems of impulse control, anger/negative feelings management and hostile/aggressive attitudes.



Keywords : Juvenile delinquency; Violence; Personality; Jesness Inventory, Juvenile justice



Pesquisas criminológicas destacam as variáveis relativas a aspectos da personalidade como os melhores preditores do comportamento delituoso persistente. Este estudo objetivou verificar se adolescentes infratores violentos e não violentos apresentam padrões de personalidade diferentes, avaliados pela versão brasileira do Inventário de Jesness. Cento e vinte e nove adolescentes do sexo masculino em conflito com a lei, de 15 a 18 anos, com histórico de três boletins de ocorrência, em média, foram divididos entre os que haviam cometido delitos violentos (GV=88) e os que não haviam (GNV=41). Os grupos foram comparados nas 13 escalas do Inventário e os resultados indicaram diferenças significativas entre GV e GNV em seis das 13 escalas. Do ponto de vista da interpretação do instrumento e suas escalas, GV pontuou em um sentido pior que GNV. As escalas que diferenciaram os grupos relacionam-se a um funcionamento psicológico que remete a problemas de controle dos impulsos, manejo da raiva/sentimentos negativos e atitudes hostis/agressivas.



Keywords : Adolescentes em conflito com a lei; Violência; Personalidade; Inventário de Jesness.

