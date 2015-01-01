Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

This study aimed to identify the utility of risk-rescue rating scale (RRRS), a psychological scale, and certain biomarkers in determining the disposition of patients visiting the emergency department (ED) after their suicide attempts.



Method:

We retrospectively reviewed the medical records of patients who visited the ED after attempting suicide. The patients were classified into three groups for comparison: the discharged (DC) group, the general ward (GW) admission group, and the intensive care unit (ICU) admission group.



Results:

This study included 454 patients, with 344 patients in the DC group (75.8%), 63 patients in the GW admission group (13.9%), and 47 patients in the ICU admission group (10.3%). The three groups showed statistically significant differences in age, time of visit, physical status, presumptive diagnosis, the RRRS, mental status, C-reactive protein, neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), and systemic immune inflammation index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that predictors of the GW admission included the time of visit, mental status, and the RRRS. A receiver operating characteristic curve analysis of RRRS for the decision to admit to GW and ICU showed a cut-off value of 36.5 and 44.5, respectively. However, no inflammatory biomarkers were identified as factors predicting GW and ICU admissions.



Conclusion:

The RRRS is useful in determining the disposition of patients who visited the ED after suicide attempts.



Key words: Suicide; Emergency medical services; Hospital; Biomarkers

