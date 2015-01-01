Abstract

The purpose of the present investigation was to examine the unique explanatory role of alcohol use motives above the effects of each other, using a multiple mediation model, for the relationship between obsessive-compulsive symptomatology and problematic alcohol use among a young ethno-racially diverse sample of college students with current (past-month) alcohol use. Participants were 454 college students (81.72% female, Mage = 22.46, SD = 4.71).



RESULTS indicated that coping motives significantly explained the relationship between obsessive-compulsive symptoms, and alcohol consumption (past year), risky drinking, and recent alcohol use (past month) as behavioral indices of problematic drinking after controlling for the variance accounted for by recent cannabis use, smoking, and anxiety and depressive symptoms (with small to medium effect sizes). These findings are discussed in terms of the development of specialized treatments to specifically target coping oriented alcohol use motives in the context of obsessive-compulsive symptoms among young adults with clinically significant OCD symptoms and comorbid problematic alcohol use.

