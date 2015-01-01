|
Bakhshaie J, Storch EA, Zvolensky MJ. Addict. Behav. 2020; 115: e106734.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
The purpose of the present investigation was to examine the unique explanatory role of alcohol use motives above the effects of each other, using a multiple mediation model, for the relationship between obsessive-compulsive symptomatology and problematic alcohol use among a young ethno-racially diverse sample of college students with current (past-month) alcohol use. Participants were 454 college students (81.72% female, Mage = 22.46, SD = 4.71).
Coping motives; Alcohol use motives; OCD; Problematic alcohol use; Substance use disorder