Ding K, Tarumi T, Tomoto T, Bell KR, Madden C, Dieppa M, Cullum CM, Zhang S, Zhang R. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: To assess the feasibility of conducting an aerobic exercise training study in a community setting for individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) Methods: This is a prospective, randomized, and controlled study. Nine participants (three moderate-to-severe and six mild TBI) were randomized to a community-based 3-month individualized aerobic exercise training program (AET). Seven participants (four moderate-to-severe, three mild TBI) were randomized to a stretching and toning program (SAT). Cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) level was assessed with peak oxygen uptake (VO(2peak)) testing.
Traumatic brain injury; aerobic exercise training; cardiorespiratory fitness; cognitive performance