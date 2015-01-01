|
Yoon D, Yoon S, Pei F, Ploss A. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 112: e104921.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although previous research has established that child maltreatment (CM) and peer relationships (i.e., deviant peer affiliation, being ignored by peers) are strong predictors of adolescent internalizing (INT) and externalizing (EXT) behavior problems, no study has examined the above effects concurrently. Nor have researchers investigated the potential peer relationship differences in the effects of CM types on adolescent behavior problems. Thus, this study aims to examine the independent and combined effects of different types of CM and peer relationships on behavior problems.
Language: en
Child maltreatment; Being ignored by peers; Deviant peer affiliation; Externalizing behavior problems; Internalizing behavior problems; Peer relationship