Mueller KL, Trolard A, Moran V, Landman JM, Foraker R. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 2021; 21: e100683.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
33385095
INTRODUCTION: Firearm injuries are a public health epidemic in the United States, yet a comprehensive national database for patients with firearm injuries does not exist. Here we describe the methods for a study to develop and query a new regional database of all patients who present to a St. Louis level I trauma hospital with a violent injury, the St. Louis Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program Data Repository (STL-HVIP-DR). We hypothesize that the STL-HVIP-DR will facilitate identification of patients at risk for violent injury and serve as a comparison population for participants enrolled in clinical trials.
Language: en
Injury prevention; Public health; Data repository; Firearm injury