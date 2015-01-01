|
Citation
|
Vaughan G, Kompanijec K, Malik S, Bechard AR. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 219: e108471.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is associated with the development of adult mental health and substance use disorders, with females generally being more at risk. Alcohol is commonly used for coping with trauma, and alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects ∼14.4 million adult Americans annually. Research investigating sex differences in the environmental modification of anxiety and alcohol use following childhood trauma will extend our understanding of the etiology of AUD. Here, we sought to model the interacting effects of a single-episode late childhood trauma with post-trauma environment on adult alcohol use using male and female mice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Comorbidity; Animal models; Environmental enrichment; Predator odor; Sex effects