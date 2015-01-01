|
Citation
|
Kim S, Kim D. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 219: e108490.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is found to be a risk factor for substance use in adolescence, but literature has suggested that the observed influence of ADHD may be driven by the comorbid conduct disorder (CD) or oppositional defiance disorder (ODD). We examine whether childhood ADHD and CD influence lifetime use of substances, independent of other comorbid mental problems and familial risk factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Substance use; Cannabis; Cocaine; Smoking; Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; Conduct disorders