Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is a scarcity of data on the association between mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and falls, especially from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where 70% of all older adults reside. Thus, we investigated the association between MCI and fall-related injury among older adults residing in six LMICs (China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Russia, South Africa).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional, community-based data from the WHO Study on global AGEing and adult health (SAGE) were analyzed.



METHODS: The definition of MCI was based on the National Institute on Ageing-Alzheimer's Association criteria, and information on past 12-month fall-related injury was also collected. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was conducted to assess associations.



RESULTS: The analytical sample consisted of 13,623 individuals aged ≥65 years [mean (SD) age 72.3 (10.9) years; 45.6% males]. The prevalence of fall-related injury was higher among those with MCI (6.3%) vs. no MCI (4.1%). After adjustment for potential confounders, MCI was associated with a 1.53 (95%CI = 1.12-2.07) times higher odds for fall-related injury.



CONCLUSIONS: MCI was associated with higher odds for fall-related injury among older adults in LMICs. Future studies are warranted to investigate the mechanisms underlying this association and to elucidate whether targeting those with MCI can lead to reduced risk for falls among older adults.

