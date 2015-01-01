|
Citation
|
Smith L, Jacob L, Kostev K, Butler L, Barnett Y, Pfeifer B, Soysal P, Grabovac I, López-Sánchez GF, Veronese N, Yang L, Oh H, Koyanagi A. Exp. Gerontol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: There is a scarcity of data on the association between mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and falls, especially from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where 70% of all older adults reside. Thus, we investigated the association between MCI and fall-related injury among older adults residing in six LMICs (China, Ghana, India, Mexico, Russia, South Africa).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Older adults; Fall-related injury; Low-and-middle-income countries; Mild cognitive impairment