Stauffer. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 2: 368-381.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
33385136
Abstract
This review paper covers the forensic-relevant literature in fire analysis and investigation sciences from 2016 to 2019 as a part of the 19th Interpol International Forensic Science Managers Symposium. The review papers are also available at the Interpol website at: https://www.interpol.int/content/download/14458/file/Interpol%20Review%20Papers%202019.pdf.
Fire; Arson; Fire analysis; Fire investigation; Ignitable residues; Interpol