Abstract

We welcome a constructive debate on the merits of rigorous and ecologically valid research on cognitive bias in forensic decisions. In our editorial we tried to highlight the need for a deeper understanding of cognitive bias by drawing on a recent literature review by Cooper and Meterko [1]. We acknowledge the important work Kukucka and other colleagues have made in their effort to identify and understand bias. However, we have reservations regarding his interpretation of our methodological criticisms and of our position regarding the research on bias.



In his refutation, Kukucka [2] argues that we misrepresented the methodological rigor of existing research on cognitive bias. In addition, he claims that we endorsed a problematic interpretation of bias in forensic decision making. We will respond to each point in turn...

Language: en