Abstract

To determine the cause of negative fetal outcomes and the causative mechanism in a frontal collision, we analyzed the kinematics and mechanisms of injuries using an unbelted pregnant dummy, the Maternal Anthropometric Measurement Apparatus dummy, version 2B. Sled tests were performed to recreate frontal impact situations with impact speeds of 13, 26, and 40 km/h. Overall kinematics of the dummy were examined through high-speed video imaging. Quantitative dummy responses-such as time courses of the abdominal pressure, chest deflection, neck injury criteria (Nij), and displacement of the pelvis during impact-were also measured. The maximum abdominal pressure of 103.3 kPa was obtained at an impact speed of 13 km/h. The maximum chest deflection of 38.5 mm and Nij of 0.36 were obtained at an impact speed of 26 km/h. The highest maximum chest deflection of >40.9 mm, Nij of 0.61, and forward pelvis displacement of 478 mm were obtained at an impact speed of 40 km/h. Although the kinematics and mechanism of injuries of the dummy were different for different collision speeds, we found that unbelted pregnant drivers suffer severe or fatal injuries to the fetus even in low-speed collisions.

