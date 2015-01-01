|
Citation
|
Morin KA, Acharya S, Eibl JK, Marsh DC. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 90: e103088.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Amid the opioid crisis, the health care system is restructuring to prevent and treat COVID-19. Individuals in opioid agonist treatment (OAT) are uniquely challenged because of disruption to treatment, medication diversion, and isolation during the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fentanyl; COVID-19; Opioid agonist treatment