Smith LM, King SA, Shealy JA, Heidel RE, Morin-Ducote GI, Husband LD, Callison JC, Rosen BA, Savoy RA, Daley BJ. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Incidental findings (IF) are reported in 20% or more of trauma CT scans. In addition to the importance of patient disclosure, there is significant legal pressure to avoid missed diagnoses. We reported previously 63.5% of IF were disclosed prior to discharge, with 20% non-disclosed. We initiated a multi-disciplinary systemic plan to effect pre-discharge disclosure by synoptic CT reports with American College of Radiology (ACR) recommended follow-up, EMR discharge prompts, and provider education. STUDY DESIGN: Prospective observational series patients from November 2019-February 2020. Statistical analysis performed with SPSS statistical package web version 21.
Language: en
Trauma; Prospective Studies; Disclosure; Missed Diagnosis; Patient Discharge; Radiography