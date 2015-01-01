Abstract

Collective consumer protection is one of the main expressions of the ideal of solidarity, especially as it presents a new social dimension to the collective process and favors the occupation of this important political space for the consumer, now understood as a category. With the same focus, in search of a balance between interests in consumer relations, the use of statistical evidence in collective protection can have social repercussions due to the understanding that responsible market practices generate positive statistics and less severe condemnations to companies. Thus, the production of evidence will be analyzed, especially the statistical evidence to, in the end, identify its influence on the collective defense of the consumer, through the hypothetical-deductive method.



A tutela coletiva de consumo é uma das principais expressões do ideal de solidariedade, sobretudo por apresentar uma nova dimensão social para o processo coletivo e por favorecer a ocupação desse importante espaço político para o consumidor, agora compreendido como categoria. Com o mesmo enfoque, em busca do equilíbrio entre interesses nas relações de consumo, a utilização da prova estatística na tutela coletiva pode surtir reflexos sociais pelo entendimento de que práticas responsáveis de mercado geram estatísticas positivas e condenações menos gravosas às empresas. Assim, analisar-se-á a produção da prova, especialmente a prova estatística para, ao final, identificar a sua influência na defesa coletiva do consumidor, através do método hipotético-dedutivo.

Language: pt