Citation
Verbicaro D, Vieira JN. Rev. Thesis Juris 2020; 9(2): 361-379.
Vernacular Title
A prova estatística na tutela coletiva de consumo
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Universidade Nove de Julho)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Collective consumer protection is one of the main expressions of the ideal of solidarity, especially as it presents a new social dimension to the collective process and favors the occupation of this important political space for the consumer, now understood as a category. With the same focus, in search of a balance between interests in consumer relations, the use of statistical evidence in collective protection can have social repercussions due to the understanding that responsible market practices generate positive statistics and less severe condemnations to companies. Thus, the production of evidence will be analyzed, especially the statistical evidence to, in the end, identify its influence on the collective defense of the consumer, through the hypothetical-deductive method.
Language: pt
Keywords
Class Actions; Consumer relations; Prova Estatística; Relações de Consumo; Statistical Proof; Tutela coletiva