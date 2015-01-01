Abstract

This article seeks a critical understanding of the debate established within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) about the weakening of worker protection in the multilateral trade system. While in the WTO, the issue of issues outside the scope of free trade is questioned in the interpretation of its legal texts, in the ILO the criticism is centered on the absence of a coercive power structure to comply with its rules. From this perspective, using the hypothetical-deductive method, the historical evolution of the treatment of workers in international trade is analyzed. Without disregarding the need to improve the effectiveness of its regulatory systems, the hypothesis arises that, in order to overcome this weakness in the protection of workers.



O presente artigo busca a compreensão crítica do debate instaurado dentro da Organização Mundial do Comércio (OMC) e da Organização Internacional do Trabalho (OIT) acerca do enfraquecimento da proteção do trabalhador no sistema multilateral de comércio. Enquanto na OMC questiona-se a introdução de temas alheios ao livre comércio na interpretação de seus textos jurídicos, na OIT a crítica centra-se na ausência de uma estrutura de poder coercitivo para o cumprimento de suas normas. Nessa perspectiva, utilizando o método hipotético-dedutivo, analisa-se a evolução histórica do tratamento dispensado aos trabalhadores dentro do comércio internacional. Sem desconsiderar a necessidade de aprimorar a eficácia dos seus sistemas normativos, levante-se a hipótese de que, para superar esta fragilidade na proteção do trabalhador, estratégias pragmáticas paralelas à OIT e à OMC têm sido propostas.

Language: pt