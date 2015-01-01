Abstract

Background and Objectives: Scorpion bite is one of the public health problems, which sometimes causes human death. The aim of this study was to determine various epidemiological aspects, clinical signs and outcomes of patients with scorpion bite referred to the emergency of Hazrat Ali Ibn Abitaleb Hospital in Rafsanjan in 2017-2018.



Materials and Methods: This descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted in 2017-2018. A total of 59 people stung by scorpion referred to the Emergency Department of Hazrat Ali Ibn Abitaleb Hospital in Rafsanjan were selected through census method. Using a researcher-made checklist, demographic and clinical information were completed by the researchers. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics (frequency, percentage and mean) and inferential statistics (independent t-test, chi-square or Fisher test).



Results: Most scorpion stinges were in people aged 30-39. The highest incidence of scorpion stings was observed by black scorpions with 53 cases (89.8%) from June to August, at 6 pm to 12 pm. The most local clinical symptom with 37 cases (62.7%) was pain and the most systemic clinical symptom was dizziness with 8 cases (13.6%) and hemoglobinuria, the highest laboratory index was 17 (28.8%) cases. A total of 54 cases (91.5%) were discharged after receiving medical treatment in the emergency room.



Conclusion: The most common local and systemic clinical symptoms were pain and dizziness, respectively. The hemoglobin index was the most important laboratory indicator and most people were discharged from the emergency room. Preventive training is needed to protect peoplechr('39')s health and well-being

Ethical approval: The Ethics Committee of Rafsanjan University of Medical Sciences approved the study (IR.RUMS.REC.1396.192).



