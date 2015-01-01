SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jung M, Lee SJ, Yoo SH, Kim HS. Korean J. Leg. Med. (2014) 2020; 44(3): 140-142.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society for Legal Medicine)

DOI

10.7580/kjlm.2020.44.3.140

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

DNP (2,4-dinitrophenol) has been commonly used as a weight loss aid; in particular, it has been used by body builders to achieve significant fat loss while maintaining muscle mass. The sale of DNP was banned due to some cases of fatal poisoning. We describe an autopsy case of a 39-year-old man who died from taking DNP to treat obesity. He was 183 cm tall and weighed 101 kg (body mass index of 31). External examination did not reveal any specific findings implicating the cause of death. Gross examination revealed that the heart weight was 450 g, and there were no significant findings in the coronary arteries and myocardium, except for a few petechiae of the epicardium. The DNP concentration in the subject's blood was 38.28 mg/L. According to references, a DNP blood concentration of 28 mg/L or higher would result in death. Therefore, the cause of death in this autopsy case was DNP toxicity.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print