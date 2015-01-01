|
Marshall S, Rowland A, Higgins S, Woods C, Jones L, Ranote S, Lawrie I, Murphy F. Br. J. Child Health 2020; 1(4): 161.
(Copyright © 2020, MA Healthcare)
Children have been largely excluded from visiting dying parents. In hospitals, children became almost invisible. Due to infection risks, hospitals, hospices and care homes introduced severely restricted visiting rules although compassionate visiting at the end of life was introduced by many organisations part-way through the pandemic in the UK. While organisations tried to ensure that patients did not die alone, the chances of family members being present at the end of life reduced dramatically. Acknowledging concerns around infection, it is difficult to see how such a blanket visitation ban is consistent with children's Article 8 rights. Health and social care workers are trained to support families facing bereavement, but the restrictions imposed may have prevented them from providing optimal care.
