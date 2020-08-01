Abstract

Background

India is home to 240 million adolescents and 170 million are vulnerable to or experiencing difficult circumstances. The most vulnerable of these children are housed in the estimated 7800 nationwide childcare institutions (CCIs). Recent media reports have put a spotlight on these homes for a lack of mental health care as well as neglect, sexual and physical abuse. In this paper, we sought to determine the prevalence and severity of mental health symptoms of the girls living in CCIs.



Methods

This is a cross sectional study of N = 110 girls, age 11-18, living in 5 childcare institutions in Mumbai and Goa. We gathered demographic information from the girls. For mental health screening we used: a) Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ); b) Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9); and c) The Children's Global Assessment Scale (CGAS).



Results

On the PHQ, 17% of girls screened positively for moderate or severe level of depression and 40% reported thoughts they would be better off dead or of hurting themselves. On the SDQ, 52% of the girls had a total difficulty score above 20 suggesting that 52% need a referral to a child and adolescent mental health specialist for treatment. In the regression model, family psychiatric history was significantly associated with depression.



Conclusion

Our findings reiterate a need for mental health care in CCIs in India.

Language: en