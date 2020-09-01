Abstract

Introduction

As the global climate is undergoing significant changes, the incidence of natural disasters of various characters and intensity is on the rise. Many direct and indirect mental health impacts have been observed as an aftermath of these disasters. The study attempts to assess the psychiatric symptoms prevalent among disaster-affected individuals, 4-6 months after the impact.



Methods

A community based cross-sectional survey was conducted 4-6 months after a flood in Kodagu (Coorg) district of Karnataka state. 171 randomly selected samples were assessed. Demographic details and disaster experiences were collected and symptoms psychiatric disorders were evaluated. The data were entered into Microsoft Excel and analyzed using SPSS version 23 software. The descriptive data were presented in percentages and bar charts appropriately. Categorical data were presented in tables tests for significance were done appropriately.



Results

The prevalence of psychiatric symptoms among residents of flood-affected areas was 66.7%. The major symptoms detected were that of Depression, Anxiety, Somatic disorders, Sleep problems and Substance abuse. Leaving the house during the disaster and damage to the house were found as the most important factors influencing the development of these symptoms.



Conclusion

The Prevalence of psychiatric symptoms in the district, was high and hence more community-based activities should be designed by the health department to address this problem. The symptoms were significantly higher among people who stayed in flood relief camps and faced partial or complete damage to their house. These people should be identified to prevent further development of illness.

