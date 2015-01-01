Abstract

Introduction: Motorcycle related accidents account for nearly 40% of total road traffic accidents (RTA) reported in Sri Lanka annually. The objective of this study was to investigate the characteristics of motorcycle accidents and to describe and compare injury patterns of the riders and pillion riders who are admitted to the Teaching Hospital Karapitiya,



Materials and Methods: A cross-sectional retrospective study was conducted retrospectively on motorcycle occupants admitted from 1st January 2010 to 31st December 2014.



Results: The total number of motorcycle occupants was 812 with a male to female ratio of 5.9:1. Out of that 68% were riders and the highest percentage of (39.8%) of the victims were belonging to the age group of 21-30 years. Sixty-seven percent (n=540) of the accidents were reported during the period of 06.00 hours to 18.00 hours. For both the rider (75%) and the pillion rider (56%), lower extremity was the commonest site of injury. Forty percent of the population had lower limb fractures and 15% had upper limb fractures. The commonest bone to fracture was Tibia (12%). Fifty-four percent of the riders and 52% of the pillion riders had grievous injuries.



Conclusion: The young adult males in their productive age group are the most vulnerable group. Injuries to extremities and the head and face are the frequent sites of injury. Both the riders and the pillion riders were found to have similar injury patterns and risk factors. A slightly higher risk for more severe injuries is present for riders. In order to reduce the number of accidents as well as to reduce the severity of injuries, strict enforcement of traffic laws, administration of new guidelines on protective gear and monitoring blood alcohol concentrations of all the motorcyclists admitted to hospitals following accidents are recommended.



Keywords: Motorcycle accidents, Injury pattern, Risk factors.

Language: en