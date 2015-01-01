Abstract

The aim was to establish the potential reduction in non-fatal suicidal behaviour (NFSB) that could be achieved by treating common mental disorders (CMDs) among persons receiving HIV treatment. Data were collected from antiretroviral therapy (ART) patients in South Africa (n = 688). Structured Clinical Interviews assessed CMDs and the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview assessed 1-month prevalence of NFSB and suicide risk. Population Attributable Risk (PAR) analysis established the potential reduction in prevalence of NFSB and suicide risk that could be achieved by treating CMDs, with the simplifying assumption of a causal relationship between psychopathology and suicidality. Treating CMDs could result in as much as a 63.9% proportional reduction in the prevalence of suicide ideation, 84.2% proportional reduction in the prevalence of suicide plan, and 63.4% proportional decrease in prevalence of suicide risk. There is potential to significantly reduce NFSB among ART patients. Pragmatic trials are needed to evaluate the effects of treating CMDs in HIV treatment centres.

