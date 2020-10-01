|
Citation
|
Stein MB, Yuh E, Jain S, Okonkwo DO, Mac Donald CL, Levin H, Giacino JT, Dikmen S, Vassar MJ, Diaz-Arrastia R, Robertson CS, Nelson LD, McCrea M, Sun X, Temkin N, Taylor SR, Markowitz AJ, Manley GT, Mukherjee P. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Brain volumes in regions such as the hippocampus and amygdala have been associated with risk for the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The objective of this study was to determine whether a set of regional brain volumes, measured by magnetic resonance imaging at 2 weeks following mild traumatic brain injury, were predictive of PTSD at 3 and 6 months after injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Traumatic brain injury; TBI; Brain; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Amygdala; Cingulate; Insula