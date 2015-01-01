|
Morabito DM, Burani K, Hajcak G. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Research has consistently demonstrated a relationship between peer victimization, a major issue in early adolescence, and depression. However, longitudinal studies examining the relationship between peer victimization and depressive symptoms have yielded mixed results. Thus, the current study examined how specific aspects of peer victimization and subtypes of depressive symptoms are related over a two-year period. Adolescent females (N = 265) completed a questionnaire battery at baseline and two-year follow-up.
Depression; Victimization; Peer relations; Early adolescence