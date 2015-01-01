Abstract

Despite the traumatic effects of acid violence on its victims, treatment options are very limited. The present study was aimed at examining the efficacy of a forgiveness intervention with female survivors of acid attack violence in Pakistan. Female acid attack victims in Pakistan were randomized to either a forgiveness group (n = 8) or a treatment-as-usual (TAU; n = 8) control group. The forgiveness group received twice-a-week forgiveness sessions for 4 months while the TAU group either received typical psychological treatment sessions for acid attack victims or no treatment. All participants were assessed on their levels of forgiveness, anger, anxiety, depression, and hope four times prior to the 4-month intervention period, twice after the intervention period, and once at the one-year follow-up. Post treatment, the forgiveness intervention group showed greater improvement in hope, anger, anxiety, and depression when compared with the TAU group. Upon further examinations, both groups improved on forgiveness from pretreatment to post-treatment, but the forgiveness group had a higher baseline. From pretreatment to the 12-month follow-up, the forgiveness group, when compared with the TAU group, showed greater improvement in all areas except for depression. This is the first study that examined the effects of a forgiveness intervention for acid attack victims in Pakistan.



RESULTS showing the improvement post treatment as well as over a one-year period post treatment are encouraging.

Language: en