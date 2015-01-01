SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Davenport AD, McClintock HF. Community Ment. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-020-00757-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between dimensions of religiosity (organizational, non-organizational, subjective) and depressive symptoms in the Black church. Surveys were administered to attendees of four churches in the northeastern U.S. The Multidimensional Measure of Religious Involvement for African Americans examined religiosity and the Patient Health Questionnaire-8 items assessed depressive symptoms. Logistic regression analysis was employed to examine the relationship between religiosity and depressive symptoms adjusting for potentially influential covariates. Participants reporting high organizational religiosity were significantly more likely to report non-significant depressive symptoms (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) = 1.80, 95% confidence interval (CI) = 1.05, 3.08) in comparison with those reporting low organizational religiosity, when controlling for potentially influential covariates. Our findings suggest that organizational religiosity may be protective against depression. These findings inform the development of initiatives seeking to reduce the burden of depression in the Black church.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Depressive symptoms; Organizational; Religiosity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print