Abstract

Preventative behavioral interventions aimed at reducing mental problems among refugees are limited. We assessed the effect of a Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEW) intervention on health-promoting behaviors (coping, social-networking, and conflict-resolution) and health-outcomes (stress, anxiety, and depression) among resettled Bhutanese adults in Western Massachusetts. The study was a community-based SEW intervention with pre-posttest evaluation among 44 Bhutanese adults in Western Massachusetts. The SEW is a culturally tailored 5-week, once-weekly health-education, problem solving, and mind-body exercise program to promote stress management skills. We used validated scales to measure outcomes. Mean scores of mental problems decreased by 5.9 for depression, 9.0 for anxiety, and 5.0 for stress post-intervention (p < 0.01). Mean scores increased by 27.3 for coping, 10.6 for social support, and 20.4 for conflict-resolution. Mean social-network scores increased by 4.6 for family, 4.7 for friends, and 1.8 for community networks (p < 0.01). Our Bhutanese participants reported improvement in their mental health after attending SEW intervention.

