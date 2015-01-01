Abstract

At a psychiatric refugee clinic for survivors of the Khmer Rouge genocide, a survey revealed that 42% (38/90) had auditory hallucinations (AHs) in the last month. Of those with AHs, 87% (33/38) had PTSD, whereas of those without AHs, 31% (16/52) had PTSD, giving a chi square of 27.8, p <.001, odds ratio 14.8 (4.8-45). Most AHs were of a "ghost summoning" (khmaoch hao), considered an exhortation to go with a ghost (e.g., hearing "Please come with me, younger sister"), experienced by 73% percent of patients with AHs. The voices were always exterior and usually loud and clear. AHs were heard most often during hypnagogia (i.e., upon falling asleep or awakening), experienced by 72% of patients with AHs, whereas 42% of patients with AHs experienced AHs when fully awake. AHs were almost always attributed to a ghost, giving rise to great fear: of having the "soul" called away or of being frightened to death. AH episodes almost always triggered trauma recall. AHs caused patients to undertake certain actions to address acute episodes and to prevent further ones. To illustrate these processes, cases are provided. AH appears to be a key part of the Cambodian bioculturally shaped trauma subjectivity.

Language: en