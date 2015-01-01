|
Jackson DB, Posick C, Vaughn MG, Testa A. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) is a significant public health issue for youth. However, traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been almost entirely overlooked in the ACEs and health outcomes literature, which has largely focused on the significant mental and behavioral health impact of ACEs. The goal the current study is to examine the association between ACEs and TBI among a nationally representative sample of adolescents in the United States and the extent to which ADHD and conduct problems inform this association. To assess this relationship, we use a sample of 42,204 adolescents (ages 12-17 years) in the United States whose caregivers were surveyed during the three most recent cohorts (2016-2018) of the National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH). The results revealed a dose-response relationship between ACEs and TBI, even after accounting for an array of confounding variables.
Sports; Traumatic brain injury; Adverse childhood experiences; ADHD; Conduct problems