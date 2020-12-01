Abstract

BACKGROUND: Surgery is usually suggested to treat massive haemothorax (MHT). The MHT criteria are based on penetrating trauma observations in military scenarios; the need for surgery in blunt trauma patients remains questionable. This study aimed to determine the characteristics of blunt trauma patients with MHT who required surgery.



METHODS: Patients who presented to the emergency department (ED) with traumatic haemothorax or pneumothorax, heart and lung injuries, and thoracic blood vessel injuries from Jan 1, 2014, to Dec 31, 2018, were reviewed. The inclusion criterion was a chest tube drainage amount that met the MHT criteria. Therapeutic operations were defined as those involving surgical haemostasis; otherwise, operations were considered non-therapeutic. The non-therapeutic operation group included the patients who received nonoperative management. The characteristics of the therapeutic and non-therapeutic operation groups were compared.



RESULTS: Forty-four patients were enroled in the study. Six patients received conservative treatment and were discharged uneventfully. Eleven patients underwent non-therapeutic operations. The patients with surgical bleeding had a high pulse rate (125.0 (111.0, 135.0) vs. 116.0 (84.0, 121.0) bpm, p = 0.013); low systolic blood pressure (SBP) after resuscitation (106.0 (84.0, 127.0) vs. 121.0 (116.0, 134.0) mmHg, p = 0.040); low pH (7.2 (7.2, 7.3) vs. 7.4 (7.3, 7.4), p = 0.002); and low bicarbonate (17.8 (14.6, 21.5) vs. 21.4 (17.0, 21.5) mEq/L, p = 0.038), low base excess (-9.1 (-13.4, -4.5) vs. -3.8 (-10.1, -0.7), p = 0.028), and high lactate (5.7 (3.3, 7.8) vs. 1.8 (1.7, 2.8) mmol/L, p = 0.002) levels.



CONCLUSION: Conservative treatment could be performed selectively in patients with MHT. Lactate could be a predictor of the need for surgical intervention in blunt trauma patients with MHT.

