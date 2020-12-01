SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Simonett JM, Shakoor A, Bernstein PS. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 281: 503-504.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2020.12.065

unavailable

Self-inflicted damage to the retina using handheld lasers is a growing and underrecognized form of self-harm. Here was share retinal images from two patients with histories of major depressive disorder and self-harm behaviors that ultimately resulted in legal blindness. Mental health providers should be aware of this clinical entity as they are in the best position to screen for laser pointer access in at risk individuals and prevent permanent vision loss.


Depression; Self-harm; Mood disorders

