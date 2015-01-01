Abstract

Young adults' heightened vulnerability to substance use disorders (SUD) corresponds with their disproportionate representation in the criminal justice system. It is paramount that the justice system systemically recognize young adults as a group with distinct developmental needs and align reform efforts with advancements made in medical and public health fields to better address the needs of justice-involved young adults with SUD. This article warns against reliance on the justice system for engaging young adults with SUD in treatment and presents 4 principles that were developed by a workgroup participating in a longitudinal meeting of experts sponsored by Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction. The goal of the principles is to support and guide policy and practice initiatives for developmentally appropriate justice responses to young adults with SUD. The article also reviews the evidence that underlies these principles and offers policy and practice considerations for their implementation.

Language: en