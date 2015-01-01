SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kimmel SD, Gaeta JM, Hadland SE, Hallett E, Marshall BDL. Pediatrics 2021; 147(Suppl 2): S240-S248.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2020-023523G

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In summarizing the proceedings of a longitudinal meeting of experts on substance use disorders among adolescents and young adults, we review 2 principles of care related to harm reduction for young adults with substance use disorders. The first is that harm reduction services are critical to keeping young adults alive and healthy and can offer opportunities for future engagement in treatment. Such services therefore should be offered at every opportunity, regardless of an individual's interest or ability to minimize use of substances. The second is that all evidence-based harm reduction strategies available to older adults should be available to young adults and that whenever possible, harm reduction programs should be tailored to young adults and be developmentally appropriate.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print