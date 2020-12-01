Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Determine the association between concussion and subsequent contact, non-contact, and overuse lower extremity (LE) injuries in a cohort of adolescent athletes. Secondarily, to identify this association between males and females. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Summer athletic events with participants ages 12-18. MAIN OUTCOME: Anonymous survey included sport-related injuries (injury month/year) and participants classified injuries as a contact, non-contact, overuse injury, or concussion. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were used to examine associations between a concussion event and a subsequent LE injury while controlling for age and any previous LE injury.



RESULTS: A concussion was reported in 219 athletes (Female = 96, 44%) and were matched with 219 non-concussed athletes (438 total participants). Concussion was not association with a specific injury mechanism but was significant for any subsequent LE injury (OR = 1.58 95%CI = [1.03-2.41]; p < 0.05). Concussed females were more likely to report any subsequent LE injury compared to non-concussed female athletes (2.49[1.31, 4.74]; p < 0.01). This relationship was not observed between concussed and non-concussed males (1.11[0.62-1.99]; p > 0.5).



CONCLUSION: A history of concussion was associated with any subsequent LE injury, but not associated with a specific mechanism of injury. The association with concussion and a subsequent LE injury was different between males and females.

Language: en