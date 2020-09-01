|
Citation
|
Ma L, Hettema JM, Cousijn J, Bjork JM, Steinberg JL, Keyser-Marcus L, Woisard K, Lu QQ, Roberson-Nay R, Abbate A, Moeller FG. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Anxiety and depression symptoms are common among cannabis users and could be a risk factor for cannabis use (CU) disorder. Thus, it is critical to understand the neuronal circuits underlying the associations between CU and these symptoms. Alterations in resting-state functional connectivity within and/or between the default mode network and salience network have been reported in CU, anxiety, and depressive disorders and thus could be a mechanism underlying the associations between CU disorder and anxiety/depression symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Anxiety; Cannabis use disorder; DCM; Effective connectivity; Resting-state network