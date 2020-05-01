Abstract

Suicide rates are significant among the United States (U.S.) military veteran population [1,2,3], and they may be increasing. The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report noted that 6139 U.S. military veterans died by suicide in 2017, which averages to 16.8 veteran suicides per day [4]. The current COVID-19 pandemic may increase suicide rates worldwide [5, 6]. This could create a perfect storm of increased military veteran suicide rates during or after the pandemic.



The military veteran population have higher rates of pre-existing psychiatric disorders, physical conditions, and psychosocial stressors compared to nonveterans [1]. Psychiatric conditions that veterans may be susceptible to include posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and sleep disturbances [3]. Physical conditions may consist of traumatic brain injury (TBI), spinal cord injuries, amputations, and chronic pain [3]. Social isolation, legal troubles, marital discord, unemployment, and financial difficulties are psychosocial stressors that military veterans commonly experience [3]. There is consistent evidence that the presence of psychiatric disorders, physical conditions and psychosocial stressors can increase suicide risk in the military veteran population [1]. A survey of 272 Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom veterans, found that 12.5% of the respondents had experienced suicidal ideation 14 days prior to the survey [2]. In addition, the veterans that were contemplating suicide had higher rates of alcohol abuse, PTSD, depression, and psychosocial stressors [2]. Another study that reviewed healthcare records of 2,674 nonveterans who died by suicide concluded that physical health conditions increased suicide risk in these individuals, most prominently TBI, sleep disorders, and HIV/AIDs [7].



The current COVID-19 pandemic may have profound impacts on population mental health and suicide risk, and could have lingering effects [5, 6]. Multiple researchers have identified social isolation, economic problems, anxiety, and uncertainty as factors that can increase suicide risk during a pandemic [5, 6]. These factors may also result in new mental health problems [5, 6], exacerbate pre-existing psychiatric disorders [5, 6], or lead to increased alcohol consumption and illicit substance abuse [6]. Military veterans are already at heightened risk of psychiatric disorders and substance abuse [3], and the negative impacts of the pandemic may increase their risk of suicide. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has already contributed to the suicide death of a decorated U.S. combat veteran [8]. This veteran who served in the Marines and lost his leg in 2011 from an IED blast in Afghanistan, took his own life on May 1, 2020 [8]. His family attributed his suicide to the social isolation caused by the pandemic [8].



Unfortunately, mental health treatment may not be prioritized at this time due to overcrowded and overwhelmed healthcare systems, and some hospitals turning people away...

