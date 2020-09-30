Abstract

PURPOSE: Dual-task training (DTT) have been showed that have satisfying effects on older adults. The aim of this study was to compare the effect of motor-cognitive DTT (mCdtt) and motor-motor DTT (mMdtt) on balance, fear of falling, walking functionality and muscle strength in older adults.



METHODS: A total of 50 participants aged 60 and over (mean age: 67.72 ± 7.33 years), having a score ≥ 24 on the Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE), being in the category of walking ability ≥ 4 according to the Functional Ambulation Category (FAC), having no problem in visual ability and hearing were included for this study. The participants who received mCdtt (Group 1) counted back from the two-digit number; and the participants who received mMdtt (Group 2) held half-filled glasses with both hands near the trunk with 90° flexion of elbow while performing exercises. The intervention program had lasted for 8 weeks. To assess balance, fear of falling, walking functionality and muscle strength of participants; Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), Timed Up and Go (TUG) and the Hand-held dynamometer were used, respectively.



RESULTS: The results of our study showed that 8-week mCdtt and mMdtt program did not differ in balance fear of falling, walking functionality and muscle strength in older adults, although both trainings had improved balance ability.



CONCLUSION: It can be interpreted that both training programs can be suggested to enhance abovementioned parameters in older adults. Further studies are needed to elucidate the difference of clinical outcomes between the mCdtt and mMdtt program in older adults. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT04577092. DATE OF REGISTRATION: 09/30/2020 "Retrospectively registered".

