Abstract

Concomitant traumatic brain injury (TBI) and maxillofacial fractures carry the risk of significant morbidity and mortality. The aim of this review was to explore the demographics, types of injury, and complications of traumatic maxillofacial and brain injuries, in order to contribute to comprehensive health strategies. The PubMed and Scopus databases were systematically searched. Inclusion criteria were clinical studies investigating combined traumatic maxillofacial and brain injuries. Exclusion criteria were duplicates, non-English publications, non-full-text publications, publication date before 1990, and studies with insufficient data. Of the 754 articles identified, 15 eligible articles representing 1421 cases were included. The mean age was 38.3 years. Most cases were male (79%). The most common mechanism of injury was traffic accidents (53.4%). The most common fracture pattern was middle third fractures (52.4%). Seven studies had an explicit definition for TBI, using the Glasgow Coma Score (GCS), radiological evidence, and/or specific symptoms. There were 147 complications reported in 62 of 253 cases (24.5%), with the most common being infection (n=54, 36.7%). Significant risk factors for complications included delayed surgical repair, low GCS, and upper third fractures. Robust longitudinal evaluations with clear definitions of TBI are required. Gaps in knowledge include risk factors for complications and fracture pattern-GCS correlations.

