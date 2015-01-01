|
Vindin P, Cordier R, Wilson NJ, Lee H. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The purpose of this multi-site randomised controlled trial was to evaluate the effectiveness of a Driving Training Program, an intervention designed for student drivers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Participants were 72 student drivers with ASD (ages 16-31) who were randomly assigned to an intervention or control group. Student drivers received ten driving lessons with a professional driving instructor via a standardised driving route. The Driving Performance Checklist was used as the outcome measure to evaluate the driving performance of student drivers during on-road pre- and post-observational drives. Both groups showed an improvement in driving performance, however, the extent of improvement between groups was not significant.
Transportation; Community mobility; Autism spectrum disorder; Driving training; Learner drivers