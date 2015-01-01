Abstract

Historically, some forensic practitioners and policy makers have viewed the use of photography in forensic documentation for adult victims of sexual assault as controversial. Some argue that diagrams and verbal descriptions of injury are sufficient, suggesting that sexual assault victims are so traumatised at time of examination that they are not able to provide valid consent, that the imaging process itself is humiliating, and that any decision to have photographs taken might be later regretted.



OBJECTIVEly, a patient capable of consenting to a forensic examination has an equal capacity to consent for forensic imaging, even when this involves sensitive areas of the body, and the process of forensic photography is not inherently problematic. Literature on forensic photography is sparse, particularly from the patient perspective. Our Forensic Medical Unit is in an excellent position to investigate this issue, as it is one of the few services in Australia that routinely offers sexual assault forensic photography, including genital, as part of its standard procedures for injury documentation. Photographs, in adult sexual assault cases, are not routinely taken of normal anatomy nor are they ever taken without patient consent. This study explores the immediate and short-term experiential impacts of forensic photography from the victims' perspective. Capacity to consent was assessed using a trauma informed, evidence-based interviewing tool at the start of their forensic assessment. Participants also completed questionnaires at the conclusion of their examination and on follow-up.



RESULTS show that victims not only have the capacity to provide informed consent but also found forensic photography, and the reasons for it, quite acceptable. A majority [80%; n = 87/108] indicated the photographic process had either been not at all or only a little embarrassing. When asked how they felt about having photographs taken, the majority 93.4% [n = 99/106) indicated that as well as having no regrets they were also happy with the way the images had been taken. 4.7% [n = 5] expressed some doubt about whether they had made the right decision. A similar pattern of responses was observed at follow-up which occurred, on average, seven weeks post examination. 72% [n = 26/36] said they did not think about the photographs at all or did so rarely. While 14% [n = 5/36] said they thought about them a fair bit or a lot of the time, most stated they had no concerns regarding the images that had been taken. Given its evidentiary salience and other benefits, such as its potential to promote greater transparency in the provision of forensic opinions and its usefulness in teaching, this study supports the case for the routine use of forensic photography in adult Sexual Assault Units more broadly.

Language: en