SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Giano Z, O'Neil AM, Stowe M, Hubach RD. J. Immigr. Minor. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10903-020-01128-w

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Few studies have focused on within-group heterogeneity about specific factors that make lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) Latinx adolescents at greater odds than other LGB adolescents for suicide We take a unique mixture-modeling approach by creating profiles of Latinx LGB adolescents based on suicide risk factors used in previous investigations (bullying, alcohol, sleep, social media, and poor grades). We use these profiles in a logistic regression to investigate suicidality A sample of 686 LGB, Latinx adolescents were used in a latent profile analysis yielding four distinct profiles. Class 4 represented the highest risk, with high rates of bullying, alcohol, poor grades, and use of electronics, while class 3 represented the lowest risk with low rates of bullying and alcohol Results speak to the need to address suicidal ideation through multiple factors, noting the strong association that both bullying and alcohol have with suicidal ideation.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicidality; Latent profile analysis; Latinx adolescents; LGB adolescents

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print