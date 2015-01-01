Abstract

Few studies have focused on within-group heterogeneity about specific factors that make lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) Latinx adolescents at greater odds than other LGB adolescents for suicide We take a unique mixture-modeling approach by creating profiles of Latinx LGB adolescents based on suicide risk factors used in previous investigations (bullying, alcohol, sleep, social media, and poor grades). We use these profiles in a logistic regression to investigate suicidality A sample of 686 LGB, Latinx adolescents were used in a latent profile analysis yielding four distinct profiles. Class 4 represented the highest risk, with high rates of bullying, alcohol, poor grades, and use of electronics, while class 3 represented the lowest risk with low rates of bullying and alcohol Results speak to the need to address suicidal ideation through multiple factors, noting the strong association that both bullying and alcohol have with suicidal ideation.

