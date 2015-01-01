|
Lane TJ, Sheehan L, Gray S, Collie A. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE Time off work after workplace injury varies by compensation system. While often attributed to features of the compensation system, unaccounted regional factors may drive much of the effect. In this study, we compare disability durations by state and territory of residence within a single national workers' compensation system. Large differences would indicate that factors other than compensation system settings are responsible for system effects observed in previous studies.
System design; Disability duration; Regional variation; Workers’ compensation