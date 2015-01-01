|
Citation
|
Tasnim F, Rahman M, Islam MM, Hasan M, Mostofa MG, Rahman MM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Domestic violence (DV) by husbands or in-laws is a recognized problem in many countries and is associated with a wide range of adverse mental health outcomes. However, detailed knowledge on the relationship between DV experience and postpartum depression (PPD) is essential to design appropriate interventions. Therefore, this study assesses the relationship between maternal experience of DV perpetrated by husbands or in-laws and PPD in Bangladesh.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bangladesh; Domestic violence; Controlling behavior; Emotional violence; In-laws; Postpartum depression