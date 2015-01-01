Abstract

PURPOSE: Domestic violence (DV) by husbands or in-laws is a recognized problem in many countries and is associated with a wide range of adverse mental health outcomes. However, detailed knowledge on the relationship between DV experience and postpartum depression (PPD) is essential to design appropriate interventions. Therefore, this study assesses the relationship between maternal experience of DV perpetrated by husbands or in-laws and PPD in Bangladesh.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted from October to December 2019 among 497 mothers within the first 6 months postpartum who attended a health center in Rajshahi City Corporation, Bangladesh. Multivariable logistic regressions were performed to identify the associations after controlling for potential confounders.



RESULTS: The prevalence of PPD in this sample was 34% within the first 6 months after birth; 58.6% of mothers reported having experienced any form of DV in their lifetime. Maternal experience of any form of DV (Adjusted Odds Ratio [AOR] = 1.87; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.19-2.93) was associated with PPD, as were experiences of any physical DV (AOR = 2.25; 95% CI = 1.40-3.59), emotional DV (AOR = 2.07; 95% CI = 1.34-3.19), and controlling behavior (AOR = 1.69; 95% CI = 1.08-2.66). Additionally, the likelihood of PPD significantly increased among women who experienced more forms of DV.



CONCLUSION: DV perpetrated by husband and/or in-laws is highly prevalent and significantly associated with PPD in Bangladesh. Strategies in developing interventions for improving maternal mental health should consider DV perpetrated by either husband or in-laws.

