Markosian C, Khachadourian V, Kennedy CA. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00127-020-01996-5

unavailable

Armenia has been in a conflict with its neighbor, Azerbaijan, since 1988. Civilians in Tavush Province are regularly affected by ceasefire violations along the armed border with recent escalations further threatening the population's safety. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns regarding the mental health of border village residents in Armenia are prevalent. We present context-related factors of psychiatric illness, the prevalence of mental health disorders, and the state of mental health services in Armenia. We recommend directing greater attention towards the mental health status of civilians residing in conflict zones during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


Coronavirus; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Armenia; Psychiatric health

