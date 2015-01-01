Abstract

Trafficking in women for sexual exploitation is an economic activity motivated by profit taking, and it has gained notoriety in Nigeria, particularly Rivers State where many families today are selling their daughters into international prostitution as the most lucrative alternative to escape extreme poverty. As a result, the number of young women offering themselves to be trafficked is shocking; they are no more being forced, tricked or threatened into selling sex. Empirically it seems better-paid than other low-skill, labour-intensive professions. A number of questions begging for answers have been raised. Among the questions: What are the causes and consequences of trafficking in women? How can the problem of trafficking in women for profit motives be halted in Nigeria? Why has there been this boom in Nigeria despite being a signatory to the abolition of this menace? Furthermore, what does trafficking in women portend for the socio-economic development and survival of the Nigerian state and citizens? It is in view of these glaring questions that this study intends to proffer solutions. From the findings, the study reveals that aside being an economic activity for profit motives; trafficking in women dehumanizes the dignity of womanhood, and that reinforces the stereotypical views about women as sex objects which can be used and abused by men, and by implication, further entrenching the existing patriarchal societal order. Secondly, there is a significant relationship between trafficking in women and health risks such as infection of HIV/AIDS and psychological trauma. In other words, some of victims contract HIV/AID and ever remain psychologically traumatized and mentally enslaved. Also, the study shows that trafficking in women violates human rights. Victims are not only subjected to violence, threats and other forms of physical and mental abuse, but pathetic and dehumanizing. Based on this, the study concludes that since poverty is often the reason for trafficking in women, economic empowerment programmes via job creations, skills acquisitions and loans without collateral and interest should be a core necessity to free all trapped victims. Finally, the study recommends that poverty, ignorance and unemployment must be addressed by the government to stop people being lured into trafficking. Furthermore, public awareness should be organized with hand bills, pamphlets and other educative materials against trafficking in women and the evils inherent in its activities. The agency responsible for the eradicating the problem of human trafficking must be adequately and promptly funded and logistic support must be given to this agency from the government, non-governmental organizations and the entire local and international communities. In addition, government, NGOs and other wealthy cheerful givers should be encouraged to assist to re-integrate, rehabilitate and counsel victims. What is more, the judiciary must ensure that offenders of this heinous crime against women are apprehended, prosecuted and punished



Keywords: Trafficking in women; NAPTIP; Sexual exploitation, Sex slavery, Degradation and Dehumanization of women; Human trafficking

Language: en