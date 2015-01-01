Abstract

This research aims to establish a model of peace between Christians and Moslems in Telutih and Tehoru district based on the local culture. According to the qualitative analysis, the result showed that the model of peace after the conflict in January 19th, 1999, done by the Christians and Moslems in Telutih and Tehoru district was strengthened and revived the symbols of local culture which became the norm for living together in a society. One of them was tahuri. This symbol was taken from the symbol of Souupaa Maraina which means the mandate to the descendants of Nusa Ina (Christians and Moslems) to deliver the message of brotherhood/sisterhood toward the others in order to create and to concrete the peaceful life. Through the symbol of tahuri, the peace can be brought among the Christians and Moslems in Telutih and Tehoru district after the conflict in January 19th, 1999 and can be preserved until now. Hence, the local culture is totally relevant and operational to be used as an alternative model to create and to concrete peace in the life of plural society in the Maluku Province and in The Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.



Keywords: Tahuri; Model; Peace; Christian; Moslem

Language: en