Abstract

The unpredictable and uncertain COVID-19 incidence has the potential of adversely upsetting the psychological wellbeing on individual and community level. At present all efforts are listening carefully on the understanding of epidemiology, clinical diagnosis and prognosis, means of transmission, frustrate the spread of the virus, and challenges of worldwide physical condition, while crucially significant mental wellbeing has been unnoticed in this attempt. COVID-19 is leading to severe psychosocial panics and comprising mental health marking a secondary health concern all about the globe. Internationally implementing preventive and controlling measures, and humanizing coping and resilience are demanding factors; modified lifestyle; conspiracy theories, propaganda and disinformation about the origin, symptoms, transmission, prevention and treatment; international socioeconomic catastrophe; travel restrictions; workplace risk manage; postponement and annulment of religious, cultural and entertainment events, and overwhelmed health centers/institutes. Psychological intervention can be conducted in different ways to improve psychological hurting and pick up the treatment effect.



Keywords: COVID-19, pandemic, Psychological Wellbeing, Mental Health

