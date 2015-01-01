Abstract

This study was conducted to assess the overall status of harmful traditional practices against women and children in Yem special woreda, SNNPR, Ethiopia. It involved the use of cross-sectional research design with the purpose of exploring the issue in focus.



METHODS of data collection such as key-informant interview (KII), FGD and structured interview were used to gather data required to meet to objectives of the study. The data and discussions showed that HTPs that affect children, particularly 'feeding butter to babies' are found to be more prevalent as compared to other forms. This practice could have a number of health related impacts on babies. HTPs such as child/early marriage are nowadays becoming less prevalent as compared to the past times based our data and discussions implications. In the study, it was found that, FGM-a type of harmful practice that significantly affects girls/women in other parts of Ethiopia, is not a serious problem in the study area. Social interaction and cultural contacts with neighboring cultural communities may still leave a gap where FGM/C get chance to spread to parts of the study area though. Marriage by abduction is not common in the study area based on our systematic investigation. Still occasional acts of rape and other forms of violence against school girls are being witnessed. Polygamous marital arrangements are to some extent prevailing in the study area, especially, in more remote rural kebeles.



Keywords: Harmful traditional practices, Yem special woreda, child marriage, women and children

Language: en